Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Partners earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 45.9828922593816 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

