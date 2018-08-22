Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €60.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. HSBC set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. equinet set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.64 ($73.46).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR:DRI opened at €46.18 ($52.48) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.