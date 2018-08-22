Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Bonds Drop 0.9% During Trading

An issue of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) debt fell 0.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.875% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2027. The debt is now trading at $91.75 and was trading at $91.97 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 4,613,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

