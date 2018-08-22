Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 29,014 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $73,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $184,461.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,542.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.