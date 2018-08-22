Gradient Investments LLC Invests $489,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) Stock

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,359,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,468,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

