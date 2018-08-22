Grande West Transportation Group (BUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Grande West Transportation Group to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. Grande West Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$3.01.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

