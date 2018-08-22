Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $36,149,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 363.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.