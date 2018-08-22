GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 22,053 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,611.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.87.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $138.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

