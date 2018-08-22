GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,482 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 181.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $189,000.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.17. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “$39.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

