Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.22

News headlines about Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gulf Island Fabrication earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.7076918587818 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,005. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.30). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.01 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

