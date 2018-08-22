Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) PT Set at $30.00 by Loop Capital

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) received a $30.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

HAIN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $160,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

