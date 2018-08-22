Halliburton (HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 206,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 187,428 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

