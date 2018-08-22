Hansteen (HSTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 108 ($1.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hansteen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.63).

Shares of HSTN opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Hansteen has a 52 week low of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.90 ($1.89).

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

