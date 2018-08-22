Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Shares Down 8.1%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.70. 659,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 372,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $927,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $76,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,063. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

