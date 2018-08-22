HashCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $18,018.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

