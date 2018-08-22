Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawthorn Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7012876349844 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HWBK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

