HC Wainwright Analysts Give Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) a $3.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $33,216.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

