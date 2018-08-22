Head-To-Head Contrast: Align Technology (ALGN) vs. Histogenics (HSGX)

Align Technology (NASDAQ: HSGX) and Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Align Technology and Histogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 3 12 0 2.80 Histogenics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $356.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Histogenics has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Histogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Histogenics is more favorable than Align Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Histogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Histogenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogenics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Histogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 17.00% 32.61% 21.26% Histogenics N/A N/A -160.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Histogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.47 billion 19.40 $231.41 million $3.89 91.49 Histogenics N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($0.98) -2.51

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics. Histogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Align Technology beats Histogenics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The company's Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

