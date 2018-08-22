Head-To-Head Contrast: Champions Oncology (CSBR) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: ADAP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Champions Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.30%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.20%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million 4.43 -$1.47 million ($0.14) -58.07 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $37.83 million 21.85 -$70.13 million ($0.80) -10.98

Champions Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -7.44% -531.69% -21.43% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -191.14% -47.22% -35.76%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Champions Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It is developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, and gastric cancers; and AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

