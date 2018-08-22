Head to Head Contrast: Dainippon Screen (DINRF) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY)

Dainippon Screen (OTCMKTS: ATLKY) and ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dainippon Screen does not pay a dividend. ATLAS COPCO AB/S pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dainippon Screen and ATLAS COPCO AB/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dainippon Screen 0 0 0 0 N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dainippon Screen has a beta of -7.29, indicating that its share price is 829% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dainippon Screen and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dainippon Screen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S $13.65 billion 1.70 $1.96 billion $1.61 17.19

ATLAS COPCO AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than Dainippon Screen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dainippon Screen and ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dainippon Screen N/A N/A N/A ATLAS COPCO AB/S 96.76% 25.90% 12.41%

Summary

ATLAS COPCO AB/S beats Dainippon Screen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dainippon Screen

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers. The company also provides graphic arts equipment for use in printing processes and printed circuit board (PCB) related equipment for manufacturing PCBs for mounting and wiring electronic components, including full-color variable printing systems, thermal plate recorders, direct imaging systems, and automatic optical inspection systems/automatic final visual inspection systems. In addition, it offers flat panel displays production equipment, such as coater/developers, coaters/printers, and measurement systems; film deposition equipment comprising wet and dry coating equipment; laboratory equipment consisting of wet and dry coating equipment for labs; other equipment for labs; and wet processors, exposure system LIA plasma CVD/sputter equipment, coaters/dryers, and coaters/developers for LTPS. Further, the company provides inspection and measurement products; printed electronics; and 3D cell culture scanner and cell morphology analysis systems. Additionally, it undertakes contract manufacturing and production support services, as well as develops software. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries. The company also provides electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting equipment for the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, grinders, and adhesive and sealant equipment for general industrial manufacturing; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals. In addition, it offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including underground rock drilling equipment, underground loading and haulage equipment, underground utility vehicles, surface drilling equipment, rock drilling tools, exploration drilling and ground engineering equipment, and ventilation systems for surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, well drilling, and geotechnical applications. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and exploration drilling industries, as well as offers specialty rental services. Atlas Copco AB provides industrial assembly solutions under the SCA, Henrob, and Atlas Copco brand names. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

