Head to Head Contrast: JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY) and Lafargeholcim (HCMLY)

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS: HCMLY) and Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and Lafargeholcim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Lafargeholcim 2 5 1 0 1.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lafargeholcim pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and Lafargeholcim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 2.33% 21.40% 6.88% Lafargeholcim -6.36% 5.38% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR and Lafargeholcim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR $18.40 billion 0.51 $435.56 million $1.39 21.43 Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 1.13 -$1.70 billion $0.48 20.54

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lafargeholcim. Lafargeholcim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR beats Lafargeholcim on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Food Distribution, Specialised Retail, and Agro Business. It operates 2,823 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 182 stores in the drugstore sector under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 389 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 422 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 4 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 39 cash and carry stores and 4 platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Refeições no Sítio do Costume name; petrol stations; Bem-Estar stores, as well as offers New Code branded adults' and children's clothing, and Spot branded shoes and accessories. Further, the company operates 21 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 24 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, and financial services. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.A.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

