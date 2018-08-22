Head-To-Head Survey: NTT Docomo (DCM) and Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL)

NTT Docomo (NASDAQ: LORL) and Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $42.41 billion 2.24 $6.07 billion $1.62 15.80 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NTT Docomo and Loral Space & Communications Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 1 2 0 0 1.67 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NTT Docomo has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and Loral Space & Communications Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 15.25% 12.38% 9.34% Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 25.35% 18.80%

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats NTT Docomo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

