Heico (HEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.19

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 3619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,464,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $334,668.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 790.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth $184,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

