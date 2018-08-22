Heico (HEI) PT Raised to $85.00 at SunTrust Banks

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Heico has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Heico will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,464,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 102,701 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $7,818,627.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,596. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Heico by 790.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

