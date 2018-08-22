Helen of Troy (HELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Helen of Troy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.75.

HELE stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.75 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 886.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

