Henderson Diversified Income Limited (HDIV) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HDIV traded up GBX 87.61 ($1.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.50 ($1.13). 169,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,514. Henderson Diversified Income has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 97.67 ($1.25).

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc operates as an independent asset manager serving individual and institutional investors worldwide. It offers services across various asset classes, such as equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

