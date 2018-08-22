HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (HEGIY)

HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday.

HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.