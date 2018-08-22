Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Receives News Impact Score of 0.09

News stories about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hennessy Advisors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6051153350465 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,761. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 37.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

