Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCLP. ValuEngine downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Simmons cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HCLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 28,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 297.03%.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $159,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

