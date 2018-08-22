Hillenbrand (HI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hillenbrand earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.8886579666448 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

