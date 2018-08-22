HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,385 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 948,541 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 195,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

