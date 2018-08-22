Hologic (HOLX) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

