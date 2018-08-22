Homrich & Berg Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $660,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $37.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.