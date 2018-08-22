Homrich & Berg Has $1.18 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $357,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 83.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 256,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 109.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 24.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $811,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $130,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $164.61 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.99 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

