Honda Motor (HMC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.6088837348685 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

HMC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4,024.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,794.23 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $115.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

