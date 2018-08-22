HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €39.60 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.71 ($48.54).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.44 ($48.23) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($43.28).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

