Hunting (HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 940

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.50) to GBX 940 ($12.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTG. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hunting to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 740 ($9.46) to GBX 860 ($10.99) in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 850 ($10.87) to GBX 950 ($12.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Investec raised Hunting to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 820 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 758.44 ($9.70).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 759 ($9.70) on Monday. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 376.50 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.50 ($9.40).

In other news, insider John (Jay) F. Glick purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £74,955 ($95,813.63). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £16,460 ($21,040.52).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

