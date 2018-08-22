Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,899,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,364 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 222,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Nomura reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

HBAN stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.