HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCM. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, MED assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. 169,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,104. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 0.12. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

