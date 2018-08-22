ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advantus Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $99,795.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alison D. Burcar sold 21,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.82, for a total transaction of $6,453,397.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,397.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,244 shares of company stock valued at $252,331,743. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $302.40 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $167.90 and a 12-month high of $321.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

