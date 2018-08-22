Ideagen (IDEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.00

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 67214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.73).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. The company's governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse, an electronic quality management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud software for control, visibility, and real time reporting; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

