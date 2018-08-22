IFP Advisors Inc Invests $731,000 in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX) Stock

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.84.

