IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,793 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,254,000 after acquiring an additional 84,352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

