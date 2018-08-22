Imperial Capital Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Price Target to $18.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Imperial Capital to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MGY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.92). sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

