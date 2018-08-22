Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $287,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stock

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 303,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $906,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,264 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $547,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,932.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,536 shares of company stock worth $3,745,389. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.98 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

