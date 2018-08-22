Indicoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008452 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in.

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

