Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.37

News articles about Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innovative Industrial Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1557487918083 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of -1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $39.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 3.13%. equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $224,525.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 400 shares of company stock worth $14,612 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.