InPay (INPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, InPay has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. InPay has a market capitalization of $318,307.00 and $6.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00274307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00148775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

InPay Token Profile

InPay launched on April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech.

InPay Token Trading

InPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.