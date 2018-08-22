Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00.

Gordon Bowerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 20th, Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Gordon Bowerman acquired 5,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$2.96 and a one year high of C$6.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YGR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.