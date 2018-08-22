Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 572,255 shares in the company, valued at $73,466,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $126.52. 523,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,148. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,069,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,368,000 after buying an additional 543,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,803,000 after buying an additional 460,403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,151,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after buying an additional 321,596 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

